1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt Continues with Bureaucratic Reshuffle, Transfers 17 IPS Officers

Director General of Police-rank IPS officer A R Anuradha of 1987 batch, who was transferred out last week as Principal Secretary (Home), has been posted as Director General of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati (AP): Continuing with the bureaucratic reshuffle, the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday transferred 17 IPS officers, five of them for the second time in a week, and gave posting to three other officers who were on wait.

Visakhapatnam city police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha (1998) has been shifted and Rajiv Kumar Meena (1995) posted in his place.

Laddha has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Personnel) in the state headquarters, according to a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam.

Additional DG-rank officer N Balasubrahmanyam (1994) has been relieved of his charge as CEO e-Pragati and asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

His batchmate N Sridhar Rao, who is on deputation from Sikkim cadre, has been posted as Additional DG (Welfare and Sports), a newly-created ex-cadre post.

Vineet Brijlal (2001) has been posted as IGP, Guntur Range while K Satyanarayana (1998), who is on deputation from UP cadre, has been made IG, Police Transport Organisation.

DIG-rank officer G Srinivas, Superintendent of Police-rank officers G V K Ashok Kumar, Sarvashresta Tripathi, Vikrant Patil and Koya Praveen were transferred in this round yet again but Praveen has been left out without any fresh posting.

