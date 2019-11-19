Andhra Pradesh Govt Defers Its Plan to Introduce 350 Electric Buses

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has deferred the move to introduce 350 electric buses, state Minister Perni Venkataramiah said.

On the directions of the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC cancelled its tender floated in September seeking to deploy the electric buses, Venkataramiah, who is the Transport Minister, said.

A fresh tender would be floated, he said. Initially, he (the Chief Minister) wanted to introduce 1,000 such buses at one-go but later reduced the number to 350 because of 'logistic reasons'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.