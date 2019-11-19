Andhra Pradesh Govt Defers Its Plan to Introduce 350 Electric Buses
On the directions of the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC cancelled its tender floated in September seeking to deploy the electric buses.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has deferred the move to introduce 350 electric buses, state Minister Perni Venkataramiah said.
On the directions of the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC cancelled its tender floated in September seeking to deploy the electric buses, Venkataramiah, who is the Transport Minister, said.
A fresh tender would be floated, he said. Initially, he (the Chief Minister) wanted to introduce 1,000 such buses at one-go but later reduced the number to 350 because of 'logistic reasons'.
