Andhra Pradesh Govt Gives Polavaram Project to MEIL, Saves Rs 780 Crore After Re-tendering
The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amravati: The Polavaram power project in Andhra Pradesh has been handed to infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited and will replace Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.
The reverse bidding of the project was initiated on the directions of the chief engineer of the Polavaram project. However, MEIL was the only firm to have filed the bid. The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering.
The earlier budget of the project was Rs 4,987 crore, while the MEIL proposed to complete it a cost of Rs 4,358 crore. The new cost is 12.6% less than what was proposed earlier.
“Thus, by going in for reverse tendering, the state government saved, in all, Rs 780 crore in the Polavaram irrigation and hydro-power projects,” the official said.
He said the award of contract to Megha Engineering would be done after a review of technical and commercial qualification of the bid by October 1.
The tender documents were available on e-procurement portal from September 5 to September 19 and a pre-bid meeting was held on September 9.
However, the opposition Telugu Desam Party has slammed the government for the move and dubbed it as ‘big drama’.
