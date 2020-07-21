Andhra Pradesh Govt Inks Pact with Amul for Dairy Development

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday signed an agreement with dairy cooperative Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that owns the Amul brand, for developing the dairy sector in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GCMMF will help the dairy farmers get a better price by bringing in better marketing facilities and modern technology. The MoU was signed by Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malkondaiah and GCMMF Chennai Zonal Head Rajan here.

He also stated that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a gateway to the south in the dairy products market. Ananthapur, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam being closer to the neighboring states, Andhra has the potential of being a marketing hub, he added.

GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodi and Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Chairman Sambalbhai Patel participated through video conference.

After signing the pact, the Chief Minister said the tie up also gives dairy farmers an opportunity and exposure to world class infrastructure, technology and marketing opportunities which would improve their standard of living and self reliance of women, an official statement quoted him.

Criticising the previous government for 'exploiting' the cooperative dairies for the benefit of a private firm, he said farmers had told him during his pre-poll padayatra that they were getting lower price as one litre bottle of water and milk was sold at a same price of Rs 22.

"All dairies under the state dairy cooperative federation have been put in the red. Though the State stands fourth in milk production, only 24 per cent was going to the organised sector. The partnership with AMUL will help farmers get good prices and women groups," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state has potential to become a marketing hub for dairy products and suggested that the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) set up its R&D unit in his Pulivendula assembly constituency.

The GCMMF Managing Director said that the state has been producing four crore litres of milk per day and appreciated the government initiatives towards women's self reliance. The MoU will further their cause, he said, adding that the pact would be mutually beneficial.

Currently, Amul sells 140 lakh litre milk per day, mainly in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Its dairy products are sold across the country.

Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) Managing Director D Vani Mohan were also present in the meeting.