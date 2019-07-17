Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Notice to Chandrababu Naidu, Asks Him to Vacate Residence Near Krishna River

After coming to power, the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has doubled down on encroachments and illegal constructions around the Krishna riverfront, including that owned by Chandrababu Naidu.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:July 17, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Notice to Chandrababu Naidu, Asks Him to Vacate Residence Near Krishna River
File photo of Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday asked former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his house, which it said was in violation of the River Conservation Act, 1884.

While reacting to a question from his party's legislator in the state Legislative Council, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana clarified that all the encroachments across the Krishna river front near Vijayawada City will soon be demolished.

"We have given notices to all 26 illegally constructed houses including former CM Naidu's rented house. The law will take its own course, no one is above the law. There were no proper permissions for Naidu's house. It will be demolished along with the other illegal properties.” Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

After coming to power, the CM Jagan Reddy-led government has doubled down on encroachments and illegal constructions around the Krishna Riverfront. According to the orders issued by his office, officials were instructed to demolish the Praja Vedika (public grievance hall) that was constructed during the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials have already given notices to Naidu's rented house, which was taken from the industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh. In reply to the notice, Ramesh told the CRDA Officials that his house has all the required permissions from the Village Panchayat and he didn't submit any documents.

CRDA officials reacted to this saying that he had expressed contradictory opinions in the matter. Earlier, then CM Naidu and his House owner Ramesh had said that the House belongs to the government. However, recently Ramesh claimed that he property to Him only. After taking his words into consideration, CRDA officials plans to give him demolition notices soon.

