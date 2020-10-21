Andhra Pradesh Govt Launces Scheme to Provide Rs 5 Lakh Insurance Coverage to Poor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the YSR Bima scheme to benefit 1.41 crore families by providing them insurance cover. Reddy said the state government will pay Rs 510 Crore every year as premium, despite the central government having withdrawn from this scheme.

Reddy said all families with ration cards are eligible for this scheme and the village/ward volunteers will visit them and enroll the names of primary householders.

Under this scheme, insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18-50 years is Rs 5 lakh and for those between 51-70 years Rs 3 lakh.

Similarly, for natural death cases (18-50 years) Rs 2 lakh and for partial permanent disability in an accident case (18-70 years) Rs 1.5 lakh assistance will be provided.

Reddy said the claim amount will be directly credited into the beneficiary bank account within 15 days of the claim being made.