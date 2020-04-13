Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches Telemedicine to Assist, Locate Covid-19 Patients in State

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 'Dr YSR Telemedicine' programme to assist the coronavirus patients in the state. This programme will facilitate online access to the services of the doctors.

The telemedicine service will help the health department to locate people who are showing symptoms of Covid-19. The people with symptoms can give a missed call to 14410 and an executive will get back to collect the details.

After launching the service, the chief minister called the call center number and reviewed the services there.

A total of 286 doctors and 114 executives have registered their names voluntarily to deliver services under the telemedicine programme. The staff will be working in three shifts from 8 am to 6 pm.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strengthen this program and ensure regular monitoring and pool in more doctors if needed.

He further asked the officials to extend telemedicine services to other patients as well.

