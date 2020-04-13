Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches Telemedicine to Assist, Locate Covid-19 Patients in State

The telemedicine service will help the Andhra health department to locate people who are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

PV Ramana Kumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 13, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches Telemedicine to Assist, Locate Covid-19 Patients in State
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo/File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 'Dr YSR Telemedicine' programme to assist the coronavirus patients in the state. This programme will facilitate online access to the services of the doctors.

The telemedicine service will help the health department to locate people who are showing symptoms of Covid-19. The people with symptoms can give a missed call to 14410 and an executive will get back to collect the details.

After launching the service, the chief minister called the call center number and reviewed the services there.

A total of 286 doctors and 114 executives have registered their names voluntarily to deliver services under the telemedicine programme. The staff will be working in three shifts from 8 am to 6 pm.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strengthen this program and ensure regular monitoring and pool in more doctors if needed.

He further asked the officials to extend telemedicine services to other patients as well.

