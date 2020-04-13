Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches Telemedicine to Assist, Locate Covid-19 Patients in State
The telemedicine service will help the Andhra health department to locate people who are showing symptoms of Covid-19.
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo/File)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 'Dr YSR Telemedicine' programme to assist the coronavirus patients in the state. This programme will facilitate online access to the services of the doctors.
The telemedicine service will help the health department to locate people who are showing symptoms of Covid-19. The people with symptoms can give a missed call to 14410 and an executive will get back to collect the details.
After launching the service, the chief minister called the call center number and reviewed the services there.
A total of 286 doctors and 114 executives have registered their names voluntarily to deliver services under the telemedicine programme. The staff will be working in three shifts from 8 am to 6 pm.
The chief minister instructed the officials to strengthen this program and ensure regular monitoring and pool in more doctors if needed.
He further asked the officials to extend telemedicine services to other patients as well.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Not A Global Party Guys, It's A Global Pandemic: Farah Khan Blasts Bollywood Stars Yet Again
- Abs on the Way for Arti Singh as She Loses 5kgs in One Month of Self-quarantine
- Unable to Get Alcohol in Lockdown, Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Consuming Hand Sanitiser
- Meet Don Kirlin, the Man Who Owns the World’s Most Advanced Private Air Fighter Jet Collection
- Behold The Magnificence of The Pillars of Creation in Our Universe; Thank You Hubble