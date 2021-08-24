Andhra Pradesh Govt Pays Rs 666.84 Crore to Agri Gold Scam Victims

The Andhra Pradesh government paid Rs 666.84 crore to over 7-lakh Agri Gold victims who deposited up to Rs 20,000.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the amount into the accounts of the victims.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he had heard the victims of Agri Gold from every district expressing their agony and requesting him to get back their hard-earned money.

“The victims include daily labourers to middle-class families, who deposited their earnings trusting the management of Agri Gold. Keeping up the promise made to those victims, the State government had credited Rs 905.57 crore to almost 10.4 lakh families in two phases," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said there is no instance of any government in the country, taking responsibility for those families who were betrayed by a private sector company. As identified by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), the State government had released Rs 238.73 crore in November 2019 to 3.4 lakh Agri Gold victims who have less than Rs 10,000 deposits.

He also stated that for those victims who were left out in the first tranche, almost 3.86 lakh depositors, are also being credited with Rs 207.61 crore on Tuesday and the entire process is being done most transparently through volunteers and CID officials.

He said that the entire Agri Gold scam had taken place with the involvement of TDP leaders and flayed the previous government for abandoning the victims and trying to loot the Agri Gold properties.

Although the previous government promised to help the victims during the 2014 elections, all it has done was to loot the company properties and abandon the victims, said the Chief Minister, adding that the former government had released an order to compensate the families just two months before the 2019 elections. Even after sanctioning Rs 785 crore to compensate those families, it didn’t bother to pay even a single rupee to those victims, he added.

In this regard, the Chief Minister assured that, in the coming days, the government would take steps to sell the attached properties of Agri Gold and compensate all the victims.

What is Agri Gold scam?

The Agri Gold scam involves around Rs 4,000 crore spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, duping 3.2 million people in the scam. The company was set up in Vijayawada as a Collective Investment Scheme by its chairman Avvas Venkata Rama Rao and a few others.

The company lured the customers on the promise that their investment would come back to them with higher returns.

The company allegedly took money from the customers and invested heavily in real estate and promised their customers that the returns would only increase.

In November 2014, things slowly began to fall and the company’s office in Vijayawada witnessed a tense scene as several customers protested there, reportedly saying that the cheques were bouncing and interest was not being paid.

By January 2015, thousands had turned up, saying that they were not getting their money back and some of them had invested several lakhs, while some had even invested a few crore rupees in the company.

The Andhra Pradesh police registered several cases of cheating, fraud and irregularities against its chairman, and raided his properties.

It was then revealed that the company was carrying out its operations without permission from the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Several thousand agents also said that they were also cheated by the company.

With the intensity of the scam, the case was transferred to the Crime Investigative Department.

The CID found that the Agri Gold has 16,000 acres of land in seven States and more than Rs 500 crore deposits in commercial banks. Then, the State government stepped in and issued an order attaching properties of the company. Following this, it set up a committee to decide on disposing of the company’s assets and assured the victims that they would get their money back.

The High Court soon took notice of the case after a PIL, and ordered the CID to give it updates on the case and in October 2015, the Court asked the State to speed up the auction of the company’s properties.

In February 2016, the CID officially arrested 23 accused along with Chairman A Venkata Rama Rao and Managing Director A Venkata Seshu Narayana Rao from Hyderabad. However, they were released on conditional bail later.

In March 2016, the politics over the issue came to the fore as the Assembly was adjourned twice due to a ruckus created by the YSR Congress Party alleging that the State was not doing enough for the victims.

On the ruling of the High Court, the CID auctioned the properties of the Agri Gold but the auction was not of much help due to the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Meanwhile, then CM Chandra Babu Naidu promised to pay Rs 3 lakh for the family of each person who had committed suicide after losing money and the newspapers reported that about 70 victims committed suicide.

Several victims of the scam sat on a mass hunger strike in Vijayawada, stating that the government’s apathy had forced them onto the streets.

The CM and the Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy also met the leaders of the victims and offered them juice, to break their fast.

Meanwhile, Jagan kicked up a storm in the Assembly after he alleged that Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao was involved in the purchase of Agri Gold properties.

Jagan alleged that Rao’s wife bought the properties even after the probe began into allegations against the company for cheating depositors.

