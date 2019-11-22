Andhra Pradesh Govt Plans to Adopt AI-Driven 'Smart Glasses' with Facial Recognition to Fight Crime

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government in its fight against crime, has decided to adopt new Russian-based face recognition technology to nab culprits.

On Thursday, state information technology Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, held a meeting with a delegation of software company NNTC, to discuss the modalities of the project.

“By using smart glasses in spectacles we can recognize 15 faces in a frame per second. There is a database with the capacity of recognizing 10 lakh different faces without any cloud connectivity, through a Small Data Server," said IT minister Gowtham Reddy.

The government now plans to distribute these smart glasses to police personnel to identify criminals on real time basis. By pressing a pin/switch the user can detect the faces and then match them with the existing database of records.

In the first phase of the project, the technology will be used to identify 'red sandal' smugglers in the state, post which, it will be implemented in denser pockets of cities such as bus stations, railway stations, cricket stadiums and other public places. At the meeting, the software experts conveyed to the government that the database for the interface will be unlimited and can be used in mobiles, cars, body cameras, drones as well as face detection devices.

The Russian technology is also said to be useful in identifying terrorists and Naxals in remote areas. The government has decided to conduct another meeting with the company officials soon for finalizing the deal.

News18 had earlier reported that in an ambitious plan to curb soaring crime rates, the government is in the works of building the world’s largest facial recognition system – a centralized database – accessible to police across all states of the country that would match images from the network of CCTV cameras against a database encompassing criminal records.

According to a report in the CNN, this proposed network - as laid out in a detailed 172-page document in the National Crime Records Bureau - will encompass mug shots of criminals, passport photos and images collected by agencies such as the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

This new facial recognition pattern will play a “very vital role in improving outcomes” of solving crime cases and help in “detect crime patterns” while also aid in crime prevention, the documents seen by CNN stated.

This unnamed project will also enable the police to initiate searches based on photos uploaded from newspapers, images in the public domain and even give access to artist sketches of suspects. It would recognize faces on closed-circuit cameras and "generate alerts if a blacklist match is found," according to the tender document.

Security forces would be equipped with hand-held mobile devices enabling them to capture a face in the field and search it instantly against the national database, through a dedicated app.

