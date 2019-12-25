Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt Proposes Seaport Worth Rs 10,000 Crore at Ramayapatnam

It has planned to develop the port as an all-weather port with world class terminal facilities well suited to meet the present and future needs of the trades and also suitable to develop as a major port.

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Govt Proposes Seaport Worth Rs 10,000 Crore at Ramayapatnam
File photo of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government is proposing to set up a Greenfield seaport at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district at an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

According to the minutes of the meeting held by an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, RITES Ltd, a state-owned engineering consultancy company, specialising in the field of transport infrastructure made an application for necessary permissions to prepare Terms of Reference (ToR).

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh is proposing to develop a green field port at Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to meet the ever increasing cargo demand in the State.

It is proposed to be developed as a non-major state port at Ramayapatnam along Andhra Coast," the EAC said.

It has planned to develop the port as an all-weather port with world class terminal facilities well suited to meet the present and future needs of the trades and also suitable to develop as a major port.

It will have an artificial deep sea harbour along an open straight sea coast, the panel said.

The Ramayapatnam port will be developed over an area of 802 acres during first phase and 3,437 acres for the ultimate projected traffic, for the creation of permanent marine facilities for mechanized cargo handling, transportation and storage / retrieval to meet the demands of trade and shipping activities, it said.

"Investment/Cost of the project is Rs 10,000 crores..," it said.

