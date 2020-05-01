Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
2-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt Releases Rs 1,962 Crore for Polavaram Reservoir Project

The allocated money is largely for the main dam related works and utilisation for rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Pradesh Govt Releases Rs 1,962 Crore for Polavaram Reservoir Project
Work on the Polavaram Project underway.

Amravati: Giving a fillip to the Polavaram multi-purpose project, the Andhra Pradesh government, after a long gap, has released Rs 1,962 crore largely for main dam related works and rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families.

The amount has been released even as the state was awaiting disbursal of over Rs 3,000 crore by the Centre which has agreed to bear the entire cost of over Rs 55,500 crore for the project, a top official of the Water Resources Department said.

Declared as a national project under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Polavaram is a multipurpose major terminal reservoir project on river Godavari for development of irrigation, hydro power and drinking water facilities to East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, West Godavari and Krishna districts in the state.

Of the total sum released on Thursday, over Rs 1,252 crore would be utilised on the Polavaram main dam and related works, the official said.

Another Rs 600 crore would be spent on rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) of the project displaced families, while Rs 110 crore would be spent on the Polavaram Right and Left main canals and distributaries.

According to officials, this is the first time that such a large quantum of money has been released for the project in one go.

The last allocation was made more than a year ago, that too for pending bills clearance.

The state has so far spent Rs 11,800 crore on Polavaram. Of this, the Centre has reimbursed Rs 8,577 crore.

Initially, the project cost was pegged at over Rs 54,000 crore but later it has been enhanced to Rs 55,549 crore including Rs 33,010 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement.

As the project executioner, the state government, spends money from its budget and the Centre later reimburses it.

The Union government still has to reimburse over Rs 3,000 crore, already spent by the state on the project, the Water Resource Department official said.

"Our focus mainly is now on R and R and we will be stepping up those works. Simultaneously, the other works of the project will also gain pace," the official said.

The ongoing lockdown has affected the Polavaram works due to non-availability of steel and cement.

The supplies have started again after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Though the original plan was to complete the project spillway works by June, the impact of lockdown could delay it further, the official said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who reviewed the Polavaram works on Wednesday, asked the officials to try to complete the spillway works by June.

As the heavy flood in river Godavari left many villages in the region inundated for several days last year, the Chief Minister wanted the Water Resources Department to step up the R and R works and relocate the project-affected families to prevent its recurrence.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres