Andhra Pradesh Govt Ropes in IIM Ahmedabad to Identify and Check Graft in Govt Offices

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad to help curb corruption in various government departments. The scheme also involved setting up a panel with officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to coordinate with the institute.

At a review meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, IIM-A professor Sundaravalli Narayana Swamy and ACB chief Kumar Viswajit signed the agreement to work in coordination to identify corruption in high places. After a detailed study, they will submit a report to the government by the third week of February.

Reddy detailed the decisions taken by the government in setting up ward and village secretariats for proper governance and asked the panel to suggest guidelines to end corruption.

The salient features of the agreement are to outline guidelines to curb corruption right from the village level to all the government departments. A detailed study of the functioning of government departments and the income and expenditure needed for their governance will also be taken up.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.