Andhra Pradesh Govt Supports Bandh Protesting Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Says Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government has expressed solidarity with the March 5 state-wide bandh which has been called by employee unions to protest the union government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that the state government is against privatisation of steel plant. He added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to the Centre concerning this, suggesting alternatives to retain the organisation.

The Minister said that AP State Road Transport Corporation-APSRTC services will be stalled till 1 pm, following which the staff will wear black badges and resume their duties. Public life will not be completely obstructed and all emergency health services will be carried out as usual, he added.

“The State government opposes the central government’s decision to privatise Visakha Steel, which is the right of Andhraites and aspirations of millions of Telugu people. There has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugu people for establishing a steel plant in the State,” the minister said.

He also stated that credit for merging the RTC with the government and turning it into public property goes to the YSR Congress government. This was done with the sole aim of reviving the organisation, curbing exploitation of private individuals despite the burden of Rs 3,600 crore and also to address the demand that Vishakha Steel be in the public sector.