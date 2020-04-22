Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Govt to Focus on Four Districts Emerging as Covid-19 Hotspots as Infections Soar to 757

On Tuesday morning, the state's tally touched 757 and there appears to be no sign of respite for the state from the growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: Even as it battles the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government is turning its attention to the four districts of Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore, which have reported the lion's share of cases.

On Tuesday morning, the state's tally touched 757 and as the days pass, there is no sign of respite for the state from the growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Till Tuesday, Kurnool district had reported 180 cases, followed by Guntur (156 cases), Krishna (83 cases) and Nellore (67 cases).

At the review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for increasing the number of Covid-19 tests as part of the offensive against the pandemic.

The government has taken a decision to convert the GGH in Kurnool into a Covid-19 hospital. The non-Covid-19 patients in the hospital would be shifted to other hospitals.

Permission has also been sought to conduct plasma therapy at the hospital besides demands being raised for adequate number of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and masks.

Health department officials informed the Chief Minister that distribution of protection masks has gained momentum in the Red and Orange zones. Even though Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are the only districts which have not reported any Covid-19 case till date, tests are being carried out even in these two districts, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Jawahar Reedy were among those present at the review meeting.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

