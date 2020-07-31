Andhra Pradesh Govt to Give Plasma Donors Rs 5,000 as Incentive

To encourage plasma donation from COVID-19 cured patients, the Andhra Pradesh government will pay donors Rs 5,000 as incentive. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

He also instructed officials to prepare SOPs for better medical facilities and the details of bed capacity and their availability in hospitals.

Reddy asked officials to monitor medicines, treatment, food and hygiene in the 138 COVID hospitals in the state. He told them to strengthen the helpdesks by appointing 'Aarogya mitras' and ensure patients are provided with a bed at the earliest.