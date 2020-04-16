Andhra Pradesh Govt to Give Rs 2,000 Aid to Each Poor Person Completing Covid-19 Quarantine

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2,000 will be provided to each poor person who completes the quarantine period, which would help them buy nutritious food.

The decision was made at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy with state officials.

"Besides providing Rs 2,000, suggestions should be given to them on eating nutritious food like milk, vegetables, and eggs," said Reddy, directing that social distancing measures be implemented strictly and special focus be laid on hotspots in the state.

Reddy said Self-Help Groups (SHGs) should be given the responsibility to manufacture face masks. Officials had earlier told him that three masks for every individual in the state will be distributed from Friday.

“The list of beneficiaries under the Rytu Bharosa scheme and Matsyakara Bharosa scheme should be displayed at village secretariats. The Rythu Bharosa centres should focus on marketing and officials should monitor sales and exports of agriculture and aqua products to other states,” said Reddy.

He directed officials to ensure that internet connection and kiosks are available at Rythu Bharosa centres.

With nine new coronavirus cases in the state, the total has climbed to 534.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube