Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt to Give Rs 2,000 Aid to Each Poor Person Completing Covid-19 Quarantine

The decision was made at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy with state officials.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:April 16, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Pradesh Govt to Give Rs 2,000 Aid to Each Poor Person Completing Covid-19 Quarantine
File photo of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2,000 will be provided to each poor person who completes the quarantine period, which would help them buy nutritious food.

The decision was made at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy with state officials.

"Besides providing Rs 2,000, suggestions should be given to them on eating nutritious food like milk, vegetables, and eggs," said Reddy, directing that social distancing measures be implemented strictly and special focus be laid on hotspots in the state.

Reddy said Self-Help Groups (SHGs) should be given the responsibility to manufacture face masks. Officials had earlier told him that three masks for every individual in the state will be distributed from Friday.

“The list of beneficiaries under the Rytu Bharosa scheme and Matsyakara Bharosa scheme should be displayed at village secretariats. The Rythu Bharosa centres should focus on marketing and officials should monitor sales and exports of agriculture and aqua products to other states,” said Reddy.

He directed officials to ensure that internet connection and kiosks are available at Rythu Bharosa centres.

With nine new coronavirus cases in the state, the total has climbed to 534.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,414,860

    +35,281*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,078,277

    +66,552*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,316

    +24,320*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,101

    +6,951*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres