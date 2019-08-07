Andhra Pradesh Govt to Hold International Diplomatic Outreach Event to Improve Bilateral Trade Relations

Amaravati: Delegates from over 35 countries are expected to participate in a diplomatic outreach event, to be held on August 9 in Vijayawada. Diplomats from various countries including Korea, UK, USA, Japan and Australia are expected to attend the event.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of External Affairs, the outreach programme is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in core areas like pharma, automobile, steel, textiles food processing and electronics.

The event will showcase investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnership with the participating countries. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest of the event, which will also be attended by State Finance Minister and the Minister for Industries and Commerce.

The Chief Minister is likely to have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of selected countries.

The one-on-one interactions will establish a first level connection between the State and the visiting diplomats. The connections will then be leveraged to identify trade synergies and technology transfer programmes, which will further strengthen ties between the state and the partnering country.

The state also plans to invite countries to setup their chambers of commerce, which will facilitate strong trade relations.

The state also plans to set up Investment Promotion Offices and Investor Desks in business centers across major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors.

Wherever offices cannot be set up directly, the state will partner with industry bodies like Confederation of Indian Industry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry which have presence in those countries in order to reach out to investors.

Special events for different sectors will be conducted and global players for those sectors will be invited to participate and share their thoughts on developing their sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Study tours to various Industrial clusters within India and abroad will be organized, not only to study how the cluster was developed, but also to understand the specific needs of the Industry, to develop similar clusters in AP.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.