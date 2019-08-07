Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt to Hold International Diplomatic Outreach Event to Improve Bilateral Trade Relations

Organised in collaboration with the Department of External Affairs, the outreach programme is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in core areas like pharma, automobile, steel, textiles food processing and electronics.

News18

Updated:August 7, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andhra Pradesh Govt to Hold International Diplomatic Outreach Event to Improve Bilateral Trade Relations
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravati: Delegates from over 35 countries are expected to participate in a diplomatic outreach event, to be held on August 9 in Vijayawada. Diplomats from various countries including Korea, UK, USA, Japan and Australia are expected to attend the event.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of External Affairs, the outreach programme is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in core areas like pharma, automobile, steel, textiles food processing and electronics.

The event will showcase investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnership with the participating countries. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest of the event, which will also be attended by State Finance Minister and the Minister for Industries and Commerce.

The Chief Minister is likely to have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of selected countries.

The one-on-one interactions will establish a first level connection between the State and the visiting diplomats. The connections will then be leveraged to identify trade synergies and technology transfer programmes, which will further strengthen ties between the state and the partnering country.

The state also plans to invite countries to setup their chambers of commerce, which will facilitate strong trade relations.

The state also plans to set up Investment Promotion Offices and Investor Desks in business centers across major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors.

Wherever offices cannot be set up directly, the state will partner with industry bodies like Confederation of Indian Industry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry which have presence in those countries in order to reach out to investors.

Special events for different sectors will be conducted and global players for those sectors will be invited to participate and share their thoughts on developing their sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Study tours to various Industrial clusters within India and abroad will be organized, not only to study how the cluster was developed, but also to understand the specific needs of the Industry, to develop similar clusters in AP.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram