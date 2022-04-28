Andhra Pradesh: Harassed by 'Impotent' Husband, Woman Stages Protest on Banks of Krishna River

A woman from Andhra Pradesh staged a protest on the bank of a river in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that she was being harassed by her husband who was “impotent". According to the woman, the husband developed an inferiority complex due to his impotency and started harassing her physically as well as mentally. She also alleged that he asked for more dowry.

The woman, who got married four years ago, said she chose the bank of River Krishna as she did not want to protest in front of her in-laws for fear of being arrested. According to woman, her parents fulfilled all demands of dowry and gifts when the couple got married.

She said she was shocked by her husband’s behaviour on their wedding night, as he refused any physical contact. To overcome his inferiority complex, the man started harassing her physically and mentally and demanded additional dowry, she added.

The woman further said her in-laws also joined her husband in harassing her.

In a similar incident in Yerrabalem village in Guntur district, a man fell in love with a woman from Visakhapatnam and married her. They were both working as software engineers in Hyderabad.

After the couple was blessed with two children, the man had an extramarital affair and returned to his native village. He took Rs 50 lakh as a loan showing his wife’s job position as a surety.

Left with no option, the woman staged a protest in front of her in-laws’ house. The parents, however, rejected a notice by Hyderabad Police. But, after being assured that her in-laws will face police action, the woman withdrew her protest.

