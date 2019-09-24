Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh HC Directs Renewable Companies to Approach State Electricity Regulator Against Renegotiated Tariffs

The Andhra Pradesh high court dismissed the arguments the renewable companies posed against the state government reviewing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 24, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andhra Pradesh HC Directs Renewable Companies to Approach State Electricity Regulator Against Renegotiated Tariffs
File photo of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh high court on Tuesday directed solar and wind energy companies to approach state electricity regulator after they opposed the renegotiation of tariff rates by the state.

The court dismissed the arguments the companies posed against the state government reviewing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and said that the government can approach the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for a review.

The high court further directed the government and power companies to sound their arguments before the APERC. The High Court has given the APERC six months to decide on the issue and directed Andhra discoms to pay a tariff of Rs 2.43 and Rs 2.44 per unit till the matter is settled.

The high court in its order also said that the government can issue notices as per the law governing the power companies and directed the state to avoid curtailing generation from power companies without issuing prior notices.

Last month, 40 renewable power supply companies had approached the high court against Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's decision to establish a review panel. The companies have maintained that the state government has no power to review the agreements made by the previous regime.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram