Andhra Pradesh HC Directs Renewable Companies to Approach State Electricity Regulator Against Renegotiated Tariffs
The Andhra Pradesh high court dismissed the arguments the renewable companies posed against the state government reviewing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).
File photo of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh high court on Tuesday directed solar and wind energy companies to approach state electricity regulator after they opposed the renegotiation of tariff rates by the state.
The court dismissed the arguments the companies posed against the state government reviewing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and said that the government can approach the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for a review.
The high court further directed the government and power companies to sound their arguments before the APERC. The High Court has given the APERC six months to decide on the issue and directed Andhra discoms to pay a tariff of Rs 2.43 and Rs 2.44 per unit till the matter is settled.
The high court in its order also said that the government can issue notices as per the law governing the power companies and directed the state to avoid curtailing generation from power companies without issuing prior notices.
Last month, 40 renewable power supply companies had approached the high court against Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's decision to establish a review panel. The companies have maintained that the state government has no power to review the agreements made by the previous regime.
