Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh High Court Cancels Govt Orders of Making English Medium Mandatory in Schools

After YSR Congress party came into power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced English medium in all schools run by the state government.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Pradesh High Court Cancels Govt Orders of Making English Medium Mandatory in Schools
Andhra Pradesh High Court

Amaravati: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday cancelled the state government orders, 81 and 85, related to introducing English medium in all government schools after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders approached the court challenging the orders.

BJP leaders Sudheesh Rambotla and Guntupally Srinivas approached the court and argued that the medium of instruction in the schools should be according to the wish of the students, not the government.

They also stated that choosing the medium is a primary right of students and their parents.

The government informed the court that it made English medium mandatory in the schools to ensure a bright future for the students. It is a must for every child to get success in the global competition, said the government.

After hearing the versions of both sides, the court considered the argument of the petitioner and cancelled the government orders.

After YSR Congress party came into power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced English medium in all schools run by the state government.

But other political parties opposed the decision of the government and approached the high court.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,396,025

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,015,571

    +17,711

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,567

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,635

    +1,035
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres