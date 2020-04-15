Andhra Pradesh High Court Cancels Govt Orders of Making English Medium Mandatory in Schools

Amaravati: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday cancelled the state government orders, 81 and 85, related to introducing English medium in all government schools after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders approached the court challenging the orders.

BJP leaders Sudheesh Rambotla and Guntupally Srinivas approached the court and argued that the medium of instruction in the schools should be according to the wish of the students, not the government.

They also stated that choosing the medium is a primary right of students and their parents.

The government informed the court that it made English medium mandatory in the schools to ensure a bright future for the students. It is a must for every child to get success in the global competition, said the government.

After hearing the versions of both sides, the court considered the argument of the petitioner and cancelled the government orders.

After YSR Congress party came into power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced English medium in all schools run by the state government.

But other political parties opposed the decision of the government and approached the high court.

