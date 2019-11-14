Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Launches Scheme Worth Rs 12,000 Crore to Upgrade Govt Schools

Under the 'Mana Badi Nadu Nedu' (our school then and now) scheme, 45,000 government-run schools will undergo a complete makeover in the next three years, bringing them on par with those in the private and corporate sectors.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:November 14, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Pradesh Launches Scheme Worth Rs 12,000 Crore to Upgrade Govt Schools
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Government schools in Andhra Pradesh are in line to get a facelift after the state government on Thursday launched a new program to revamp them by providing better infrastructure and amenities worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Under the 'Mana Badi Nadu Nedu' (our school then and now) scheme, 45,000 government-run schools will undergo a complete makeover in the next three years, bringing them on par with those in the private and corporate sectors.

Launched by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ongole on Children's Day, the blueprint of the scheme gave a pictorial view of schools after the implementation of the scheme. Nine parameters will be considered — provision of lights, fans, blackboards, furniture and compound wall, construction of toilets, repairs and painting of classrooms, providing safe drinking water and provision for English labs.

The first phase will cover 15,715 government schools over a year, allocating Rs 3,500 crore.

This scheme will also introduce English as the medium of instruction from classes 1 to 6, with Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject, aim to improve the quality of mid-day meals, supply of textbooks, uniforms and shoes to the students on time, and maintain an ideal teacher-student ratio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram