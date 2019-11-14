Andhra Pradesh Launches Scheme Worth Rs 12,000 Crore to Upgrade Govt Schools

Hyderabad: Government schools in Andhra Pradesh are in line to get a facelift after the state government on Thursday launched a new program to revamp them by providing better infrastructure and amenities worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Under the 'Mana Badi Nadu Nedu' (our school then and now) scheme, 45,000 government-run schools will undergo a complete makeover in the next three years, bringing them on par with those in the private and corporate sectors.

Launched by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ongole on Children's Day, the blueprint of the scheme gave a pictorial view of schools after the implementation of the scheme. Nine parameters will be considered — provision of lights, fans, blackboards, furniture and compound wall, construction of toilets, repairs and painting of classrooms, providing safe drinking water and provision for English labs.

The first phase will cover 15,715 government schools over a year, allocating Rs 3,500 crore.

This scheme will also introduce English as the medium of instruction from classes 1 to 6, with Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject, aim to improve the quality of mid-day meals, supply of textbooks, uniforms and shoes to the students on time, and maintain an ideal teacher-student ratio.

