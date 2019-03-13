English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh Local Body Receives 'Fake' Request to Delete YS Jagan’s Vote
A Form -7, which is the first step to request for a vote removal, has been sent to the local electoral body in Pulivendula with YSR Congress Party's Jagan’s details in it.
File photo of Jaganmohan Reddy.
As political parties are accusing each other of attempting to delete voters' names from the lists, a request to remove opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vote has been submitted online.
A Form-7, which is the first step to request for a vote removal, has been sent to the local electoral body in Pulivendula with YSR Congress Party's Jagan’s details in it.
However, after initial verification the request was found to be fake and an FIR was lodged at a local police station.
“We’ve verified this and we found that this was a bogus request. Now, we’ve sent another form to Jagan where he needs to acknowledge that he has not submitted any request to get his vote deleted,” Abdul Munaf, Pulivendula Assistant Electoral Registration Officer said on Tuesday.
Jagan is a registered voter from Pulivendula, which is also his constituency.
This incident comes after the Election Commission’s recent statement saying that about eight lakh voter deletion requests were received in a span of 15 days. Two lakh of them were found to be bogus requests.
However, the Election Commission has said that no votes were deleted based on any such requests. Investigation is underway to verify pending applications.
With less than a month left for polls, Naidu’s Telugu Desam and Jagan’s YSRCP are locked in a tough battle.
Both the parties have also been accusing each other of sending fake voter deletion requests to get names removed in rival constituencies.
Naidu’s TDP is under scanner for alleged voter profiling to identify voters favoring opposition and getting the names deleted. While, the YSRCP is facing allegations of sending bogus deletion requests to the Election Commission.
Also, Andhra Pradesh is the only state where the registered voter count has decreased in 2019, compared to 2014, according to an independent research firm Factly.
