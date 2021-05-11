Andhra Pradesh Logs Record 108 Covid-19 Deaths, Toll Touches 8,899

Andhra Pradesh reported a record number of 108 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the overall toll to 8,899. The previous high was 97 deaths in a day on August 14 and 22 last year.

The latest bulletin said 86,878 sample tests turned out 20,345 coronavirus positives in the state in 24 hours. The state also saw 14,502 recoveries, the bulletin added. The cumulative positives now increased to 13,22,934 and recoveries to 11,18,933.

The active caseload is now 1,95,102, according to the bulletin.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 2,426 fresh cases and 18 deaths in a day. Visakhapatnam added 2,371 new cases while eight districts reported between 1,100 and 2,000 each.

Visakhapatnam and Anantapuramu crossed the one- lakh cases mark on Tuesday. In all, six out of 13 districts in AP have logged coronavirus cases in excess of one lakh each, with East Godavari topping the chart with 1,67,072, followed by Chittoor with 1,43,906.

Three districts registered less than 1,000 new cases each in 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district also reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram ten each,

Prakasam nine, SPS Nellore eight, Krishna seven, Srikakulam six, Anantapuramu, Kurnool and West Godavari five each and Kadapa three.

