Andhra Pradesh: Man Dumps Wife’s Body In A Suitcase After Killing Her, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his techie wife and dumped her body in a suitcase in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati. The man identified as Sreekanth Reddy has been arrested by police. Reddy was working as an engineer in an online organization that fights corruption but he remained unemployed for the last few months.

He murdered his wife Bhuvaneshwari in a fit of rage on Jun 23 in front of their 18-month-old daughter. Later, the accused bought a red suitcase to dispose of Bhuvaneswari’s body, Police said.

This comes days after a charred corpse was found in a suitcase in Tirupati. The police identified it as the body of 27-year-old Bhuvaneshwari, a resident of Ramasamudram village in Chittoor district.

The Police had earlier received a missing report regarding Bhuvaneshwari, who was working as a software engineer in an MNC in Hyderabad. Later, Police found the charred body of the victim in a suitcase in bushes near Sri Venkata Ramana Ruia (SVRR) government general hospital.

After confirming the identity of the body, Police investigated the matter further. In the CCTV footage of the housing society Reddy was captured carrying a huge red suitcase while going out of the society.

Reddy had told the deceased’s parents that she died due to Covid-19, Police said. Her relatives visited several hospitals and morgues looking for her.

The Police in their investigation found that the victim’s husband killed his wife and packed her body in a suitcase and later burnt the body. The accused had some differences with his wife after he became unemployed during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Bhuvaneshwari along with her husband and 18-month-old daughter was staying in Tirupati for the last three months.

