English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Man Scares Locals With Cobra Around His Neck, Dies of Snake Bite
After being encouraged by the snake charmer to put the cobra around his neck, Jagadish wrapped it like a garland and began scaring people with it. While he he scaring and entertaining the bystanders, the venomous cobra bit him.
A screen grab from the video.
Loading...
A 24-year-old man died of snake bite on Monday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh after he wrapped a cobra around his neck and it bit him. A video, shot by one of the victim’s friends, has hence gone viral.
The incident took place after the deceased, identified as Jagadish, visited a snake charmer in Mangalampadu Street in Sullurpeta town, the Time of India reported.
According to the TOI reports, the ‘drunk’ snake charmer had removed the fangs and poison a couple of weeks ago, but didn’t realise that the cobra had developed venom again. In the video the snake charmer can be seen removing the cobra from his basket and handing it to Jagadish. While claiming to have an antidote for snake bites, the snake charmer was encouraging the man to wrap the reptile around his neck.
After being cheered by the snake charmer to put the cobra around his neck, Jagadish held the snake in his hands, wrapped it like a garland around his neck and began scaring people with it. While he was fooling around and entertaining the bystanders with it, the venomous cobra bit him.
For initial treatment, he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later moved to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.
A case has been registered with the Sullurpet police against the snake charmer, who has been absconding since the incident.
The incident took place after the deceased, identified as Jagadish, visited a snake charmer in Mangalampadu Street in Sullurpeta town, the Time of India reported.
According to the TOI reports, the ‘drunk’ snake charmer had removed the fangs and poison a couple of weeks ago, but didn’t realise that the cobra had developed venom again. In the video the snake charmer can be seen removing the cobra from his basket and handing it to Jagadish. While claiming to have an antidote for snake bites, the snake charmer was encouraging the man to wrap the reptile around his neck.
After being cheered by the snake charmer to put the cobra around his neck, Jagadish held the snake in his hands, wrapped it like a garland around his neck and began scaring people with it. While he was fooling around and entertaining the bystanders with it, the venomous cobra bit him.
For initial treatment, he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later moved to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.
A case has been registered with the Sullurpet police against the snake charmer, who has been absconding since the incident.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viswanathan Anand Seals Blitz Title in Style by Beating Hikaru Nakamura
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Semis After Dismissing Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals
- While You Were Busy Following #DeepVeerKiShadi, Here Are 7 Other Things That Happened in India Today
- Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
- After Losing Her Fiancé in Lion Air Crash, Indonesian Woman Takes Wedding Photos Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...