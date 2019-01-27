English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh Man Spends 38 Days at Son's Grave, Pays Rs 7 Lakh to 'Revive' Him
After receiving an information about this bizarre case, police reached the site and counselled Ramu. He returned home, but still believed that his son would come back to life.
Image for representation: Reuters
New Delhi: With a hope that his dead son would come back to life, a man in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore guarded his son’s grave for 38 days, apparently after direction from a local tantric.
According to a report in The Times of India, 56-year-old Thuppakula Ramu of Petluru village in the district stayed in a graveyard believing that his dead son would return, as told to him by the tantric. It is believed that Ramu even paid Rs 7 lakh to him in return.
After receiving an information about this bizarre case, police reached the site and counselled Ramu. He returned home, but still believed that his son would come back to life.
Ramu's son, T Srinivasulu (26), died of swine flu at a hospital in Tirupathi. According to local police, Srinivasulu was working in Kuwait since 2014, but came back three months ago.
The tantric had asked Ramu to stay at the graveyard for 41 days, local police said. However, the police refused to lodge a case against the tantric as they said that no complaint had been filed by Ramu.
