A New Record? After Jagan's 5 Deputy CMs, Andhra Pradesh May See Three Capitals

Hyderabad: Strongly advocating for decentralised development in the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted on Tuesday that the state may have three capitals- Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati, Kurnool.

A committee comprising of urban planning experts to study the various aspects of the proposed capital is due to issue a report in a few days, the chief minister said.

"We can think in terms of having three capitals one being the legislative capital and the other being executive and judicial capitals. A reputed Consultancy firm will also give its report and a decision would be taken after discussing the details and logistics," the chief minister said during an Assembly session.

Vishakhapatnam was proposed to be the executive capital, being well-equipped with infrastructure. The current temporary capital of the state, Amaravati, could be retained as the legislative capital, while Kurnool could be made the judiciary capital, the chief minister suggested.

“This would ensure overall development,” he added.

Residents of Kurnool in the Rayalseema region, which is also Reddy's bastion, have been demanding that state capital be from their district. Lawyers and students have also continuously protested demanding the same.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has been under the opposition’s scanner for his silence on the issue of capital development. However, the YSRCP alleged that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government was corrupt and that there were a lot of irregularities in the project of developing the capital.

Pressure mounted further after several conglomerates pulled out crucial investment projects in the state. The World Bank withdrew a funding proposal from the state and Singapore Consortium pulled out.

“Previous government had brought in a grand design of a capital city, developing 53,000 acres of land with a cost of Rs 1.09 lakh crores rupees. But when I have secured that amount, the priorities of our government would be different. We will provide water to the arid Rayalaseema region and other irrigation projects,” the chief minister said.

Amaravati was the brainchild of former chief minister Naidu.

The Jagan government pointed out that its priority of development has always been clear – to fulfill the promises made in their manifesto.

Speaking to News18 earlier, finance minister Buggana Rajendra Nath said that more than capital development, the government’s priority is building a better education system, ensure better position to farmers and a stronger infrastructure.

Leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu labelled the proposition three capitals as “Tughluq Act”. He said, “Where will the chief minister live? Will he have to construct three houses at Amaravathi, Visakhapatnam and Idupulapaya (Reddy’s home town)?”

“Tughluq’s rule seems better than Jagan’s rule. With this announcement Jagan proves himself as a Psycho. People will have to take a decision on this. Jagan’s decision is wicked and painful.” Naidu added. He added that with YSRCP government’s decisions, investors had stopped coming to the state.

(With inputs from Syed Ahmed)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.