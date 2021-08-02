Andhra Pradesh: Nursing College Principal Booked for Sexually Harassing a Student

A college principal has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year old nursing student in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. The victim hails from Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district. After facing sexual harassment for the past many days, she lodged a formal complaint with the Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka police station on July 31. The accused principal of a nursing college at Visakhapatnam’s Sheela Nagar had allegedly threatened to fail the victim in the practical examination if she did not cooperate.

The victim is a third-year student of a nursing college at Kakinada, headquarters of the East Godavari district. She had gone to another nursing college in Sheela Nagar on July 20 to attend practical exams. In her complaint the victim, who hails from the tribal community, has alleged that the principal, K Venkat Rao, has been sexually harassing her since then.

The police have registered a case against principal Rao under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The police swung into action after the complaint. The police reached the college premises and enquired about the conduct of the principal from other students. Many teachers were also questioned by the police. Currently, the principal is at large and efforts are being made to nab him, police said.

The college administration has not issued any statement on this incident. The administration has said that it will continue to cooperate with the police officials in the investigation of the case and provide all the necessary assistance.

After the incident, many women’s groups and tribal groups have come out in support of her. They are demanding action against the principal for sexually harassing a student.

