Andhra Pradesh: Online Scamsters Defraud 3 Anganwadi Workers of Rs 1 Lakh

The state of Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a rise in the number of cyber fraud cases as the scamsters continue to dupe people of their hard-earned money. In the most recent case, the fraudsters defrauded three Anganwadi workers of Rs 1 lakh by posing themselves as officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The Anganwadi workers shared their phone numbers and OTP to fraudsters after they told these workers that the Chief Minister wants to send a gift of Rs 50,000 for their work and services.

Three Anganwadi activists from Prathipadu Mandal of Guntur district have lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police against the criminals. In their complaint, they said that they received calls from fraudsters, who posed as persons from CMO.

“The fraudsters said that CM liked our services and work and would like to send a gift of Rs 50,000. They asked for our numbers which we gave. Later we received OTP on our phones. They asked OTP saying that money will be deposited in our account. Assuming that the calls actually came from the CMO, we gave them OTP,” the Anganwadi workers said in their complaint.

The workers alleged that the fraudster stole a total of Rs 1 lakh from their bank accounts. The victims have demanded that fraudsters be caught quickly and their money should be returned to them.

The state has witnessed a 30 per cent increase in cybercrime, according to a survey conducted by leading anti-virus firm Quick Heal. Crime is growing at the same rate as financial transactions based on cell phones are on the rise.

The Cybercrime police have urged the citizens not to share their phone numbers with unknown people. The police asked the people not to share OTP with anyone.

