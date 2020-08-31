Andhra Pradesh Overtakes TN to Become Second State Worst-affected by Covid-19, Maharashtra 1st

With over 10,600 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh overtook Tamil Nadu and became the second worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra. For health officials, this is an alarming development. While Andhra Pradesh has undertaken the maximum number of tests per million population, its positivity rate is also climbing. According to a report in The Times of India, the previous one lakh cases were reported in the last 10 days alone.

However, a silver lining is that there is a gap of more than three lakh cases between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The total number of cases in the Andhra Pradesh stands at 4,24,767, while as on Sunday evening, cases in Tamil Nadu were 4,22,085. Maharashtra tops the national toll with around 7.64 lakh infections. The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 3,884 with 88 new deaths reported on Sunday. At the moment, there are 99,129 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, the total recoveries are 3,21,754, resulting in a recovery rate of 76%.

On July 27, Andhra Pradesh surpassed the one-lakh case mark, close to 135 days after the state recorded its first infection. However, it took just 11 days for the state to add on the next one-lakh cases to reach the two-lakh-mark, the report added. Notably, the third one lakh cases surfaced in 11 days as well. Andhra Pradesh saw the recent one lakh infections in merely 10 days to breach the four-lakh mark on August 28.

Tamil Nadu saw its first infection on March 7 and reached the one lakh- mark on July 3. However, Tamil Nadu, took more time, i.e., 55 days, to arrive at the four-lakh case figure

as opposed to Andhra Pradesh which took just 32 days for the latest 3 lakh infections.

But Andhra Pradesh remained at the top in terms of tests, by undertaking 67,478 coronavirus tests per every one million population, Tamil Nadu ranked third among the states with around 60,000 tests per million people. Tamil Nadu saw 7,231 coronavirus-related deaths with a mortality rate of 1.71%, while Andhra Pradesh, till now, recorded 3,884 fatalities with 0.91% mortality rate.

In terms of recovery rate, Tamil Nadu is in a better position with more than 85%. Andhra Pradesh is presently seeing around 10,000 infections a day as opposed to around 6,000 daily cases of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, falling in line with the Unlock IV guidelines released by Centre, Tamil Nadu on Sunday announced to throw open gates to the long-prohibited activities such as public transport, malls, clubs, resorts and places of worship.