Andhra Pradesh Passes Bill Providing 75% Job Reservation for Locals in Factories

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the AP Employment of Local Candidates in Industries and Factories Bill, 2019, that mandates employment of at least 75 per cent state candidates in the respective units.

The 'local' reservation will extend to industries, factories, joint venture units and projects taken up under public-private partnership initiatives.

"The existing industries, factories, joint ventures and PPP projects shall also ensure 75 per cent employment to local candidates within a period of three years from the date of commencement of the Act," Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram said, elaborating the features of the Bill.

In case qualified local candidates are not available, the industry concerned has to provide necessary training within three years in collaboration with the government, he added.

"With growth in industries, the demand for land has been increasing. Since most of the land requirement is met by acquiring private agricultural lands, the land owners are being displaced and deprived of their occupation and thereby loss of income," the minister said.

He said there has been a demand from land losers, besides the local population, for providing employment and livelihood as industrialisation in their respective areas was depriving them of their source of livelihood.

Though promoters of industries made promises (of providing jobs to the locals), more often than not the objectives were not met, he noted. In some instances, though locals were employed, they were engaged as gardeners, housekeeping personnel and other low-income jobs.

"This is causing dissatisfaction in the local community and leading to industrial unrest. To address this problem, a legal framework to ensure at least 75 per cent jobs to local candidates is needed," the minister added.

Several members of the ruling YSR Congress spoke, hailing the proposed legislation as historic. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said skill development centres would be opened in each Lok Sabha constituency to train youngsters in collaboration with engineering colleges.

"The biggest governance change here is, there will be no corruption in our state. I tell this to every industrialist. There is no need to pay bribes at any level as we are cleaning up the system and placing transparent policies in front of the industrialists," the chief minister said.

"Every step we are taking is pro-industry. Positive steps... such policies are being brought in to attract more industries to the state and generate more employment," he added.

Except creation of jobs for the states' youth, the government doesn't want anything from the investors, he said. He also debunked talks that the new legislation would drive away prospective industrialists from the state. Rather more industries would come to the state, he said.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party abstained from the proceedings protesting denial of opportunity to speak during question hour.