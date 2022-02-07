Andhra Pradesh Police File Case Against Fish After Fisherman’s Death

In a strange case, the Parawada police in Visakhapatnam filed a case against a fish as it reportedly attacked a fisherman Joganna to death while fishing in the Parawada area of the sea coast off Visakhapatnam last Wednesday. The police came to know of the death of the fisherman Joganna in the incident from other fishermen who accompanied him in the fishing.

As usual last Tuesday, a team of five fishermen from Muthyalamma Palem ventured into the sea up to 8 kilometres with traditional boats from the Parawada coast. Similarly, the fishermen spread some nets to catch the fish. They got the fish the next morning at around 8 and tried to get the fish weighing about 80 kgs carefully into the boats. Sensing that the big catch of fish with heavyweight the fishermen tried to get them into the boats by getting down into the water.

The attempt was to avoid cracks in the nets and Joganna got down into the water and in the process, the Kommu Konam Fish, which is known for its sharp nose and a sword-like thorn, had hit him in the ribs. The fisherman Joganna reportedly got profuse bleeding and lost his life while being shifted to a nearby hospital. The police got the details from them and filed a case against the fish under section 174.

As per the procedures and sections of the Indian Penal code, the police filed the case against the fish and investigated. This news went viral as how the police can take action against the fish which of course incidentally attacked the fisherman to death.

The lawyer Abdus Saleem said that as per legal procedures and sections cases can be filed against the fish for the fatal incident. However, it is not possible to take action against the fish in this case, he said. The police filed a case in this regard with details. As the post mortem report confirmed that Joganna died of attack by the fish, the police filed a case against the fish and investigated.

According to reports, the police filed a case using section 174 in this regard. The lawyer Saleem says that this section is used when a person has died in an incident, commit suicide, deaths caused when animals attack or machinery use. He also said that cases can be filed against the owners if their animals cause any fatal incidents.

The police took complete details from the fishermen who accompanied Joganna.

Minister Muthavarapu Srinivas Rao, who held a meeting with the fishermen, expressed concern about the same incident. However, the minister chided the fishermen for failing to take precautionary measures while venturing into the sea for fishing. It will bring a bad name to the government and he asked the fishermen to take all precautions for protection before going into the sea for fishing.

