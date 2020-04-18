Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Postpones Examination, Check Details at psc.ap.gov.in

The online examinations for Gazetted and non-Gazetted were scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 13 and May 18 to May 20 respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the main examination for various categories of Gazetted (Notification No.14/2019) and Non-Gazetted (Notification No.15/2019) posts. The Commission has released a notification regarding the same on its official website https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(x0wkednlxiqhsl5b22cujbzz))/Default.aspx. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the current situation.



In the official notification (https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(jtgchmak3ooedfjs14qk45m2))/Documents/NotificationDocuments/WebNoteGazettednongazetted.pdf), the officials said, “The Main Examinations now postponed due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the fresh dates will be announced later”.

How to check Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission examination postponement notification

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to access the notification

Step 1: Visit the official website Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

Step 2: Look for “ Webnote for Postponement of Online Examinations for Various Gazetted (Notification No. 14/2019) and NON-Gazetted(Notification No. 15/2019)”

Step 3: Click on it

Step 4: A new window will appear

Step 5: Read the notification carefully

Candidates are advised to keeping visiting the website for updates.

