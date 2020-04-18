Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Postpones Examination, Check Details at psc.ap.gov.in
The online examinations for Gazetted and non-Gazetted were scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 13 and May 18 to May 20 respectively.
Representative image.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the main examination for various categories of Gazetted (Notification No.14/2019) and Non-Gazetted (Notification No.15/2019) posts. The Commission has released a notification regarding the same on its official website https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(x0wkednlxiqhsl5b22cujbzz))/Default.aspx. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the current situation.
In the official notification (https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(jtgchmak3ooedfjs14qk45m2))/Documents/NotificationDocuments/WebNoteGazettednongazetted.pdf), the officials said, “The Main Examinations now postponed due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the fresh dates will be announced later”.
How to check Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission examination postponement notification
Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to access the notification
Step 1: Visit the official website Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission
Step 2: Look for “ Webnote for Postponement of Online Examinations for Various Gazetted (Notification No. 14/2019) and NON-Gazetted(Notification No. 15/2019)”
Step 3: Click on it
Step 4: A new window will appear
Step 5: Read the notification carefully
Candidates are advised to keeping visiting the website for updates.
