Andhra Pradesh Reports 'Zero' Deaths After 7 Months, 326 Covid-19 Fresh Cases

For the first time in almost seven months, Andhra Pradesh did not report a single death due to COVID-19 , even as 326 fresh cases and 350 recoveries were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The states Covid-19 chart now showed the caseload at 8,82,612, 8,72,266 recoveries and 7,108 deaths.

The number of active cases was 3,238. The state completed 1,18,84,085 sample tests, at the rate of 2,22,548 per million population, turning out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.43 per cent so far.

Krishna district reported the highest 53 fresh cases, East Godavari 45, Chittoor 44, Guntur 41 and Visakhapatnam 39 in a day. The remaining eight districts added less than 25 each to their tally.

Kadapa district, which added 16 new cases, crossed the 55,000 total cases mark. Four districts now have less than 100 active cases each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest 41.

Only Krishna and Guntur districts now have more than 500 active cases each..

