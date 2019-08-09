Andhra Pradesh Set to Host International Diplomatic Outreach Summit to Pave Way for Foreign Investments

Amaravati : Taking forward the Industrial Promotion Policy, Andhra Pradesh government is organising a one-day outreach programme in Vijaywada on Friday. The diplomatic event is aimed to showcase the state as the most desired destination for trade, commerce and investments.

The diplomatic outreach programme will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and will be attended by representatives of over 35 nations looking to explore opportunities of investments in core sectors of mutual interest.

The State Government will dwell upon the potential areas and priority sectors that are open for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in their interactions with the visiting diplomats and tell them about the scope of investments in infrastructure development, pharma, agro products, skill development, technology transfer, healthcare, backward area development projects and other sectors.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will also address the delegates and explain to them the government policy and its priorities along with the governance module that the state has been adopting. He is also likely to highlight the welfare programmes and development plans in the road ahead.

The Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives and Business Reform Benchmarking along with the rich natural and human resources would be outlined during the meet.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has been assuring development along the state's long coastline, which spans from Srikakulam to Nellore Districts as it has the potential for wide ranging opportunities that would interest nations in infrastructure development and other sectors.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to have one-on-one discussions with select Ambassadors and Consul Generals of various countries. The state finance minister Buggana Rajendernath, Minister for Industry and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy and other concerned officials are likely to give an overview of the opportunities the state has to offer.

How the government has been balancing the welfare and development will be highlighted during the summit with a special thrust on Navaratnas and initiatives for industrial development. Opportunities in tourism, Health tourism and Buddhist circuits are some of the areas that will be discussed with the delegates.

The countries that are likely to attend the event include Korea, Singapore, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Maldives, Egypt, Namibia, Slovakia, Australia, United Kingdom, Georgia, Japan, USA, Canada, Netherlands.

