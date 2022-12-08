CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andhra Pradesh: Six of a Marriage Party Killed as Tractor Falls Into Ditch Near Chittoor

IANS

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 12:32 IST

Amaravati, India

Among the dead were the tractor driver, two women and as many children. (Representative image)

At least 22 people were also injured when a tractor carrying them overturned and fell into a ditch in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district

Six members of a marriage party were killed and 22 others injured when a tractor carrying them overturned and fell into a ditch in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. The accident occurred late Wednesday night near Lakshmaiah Ooru village in Puthalapattu mandal.

Among the dead were the tractor driver, two women and as many children. On receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation with the help of locals.

The injured were shifted to hospitals at Chittoor, Tirupati and Vellore.

The marriage party with the bridegroom had started from his village Balijapalle in Irala mandal and was on way to Jettipalle village for the marriage scheduled Thursday morning. Survivors told police that the tractor lost control of the vehicle due to high speed.

The deceased were identified as Surender Reddy (52) Vasanthamma (50), Reddamma (31), Teja (25), Vinisha (3) and Deshika (2).

Bridegroom Hemant Kumar was among the injured. His marriage with Bhuvaneswari of Jettipalle village was scheduled on Thursday morning.

Chittoor district collector and superintendent of police visited the hospital at Chittoor and directed the medical authorities to provide best treatment to the injured.

first published:December 08, 2022, 12:32 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 12:32 IST