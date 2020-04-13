Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Tally Touches 439, New Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surface in Guntur

The state nodal officer reported that four cases were detected in Guntur district, while Nellore district registered three positive cases. With the latest updates, Guntur district maintained its lead over Kurnool district in terms of number of positive cases.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Monday evening, raising the states tally to 439.

The information is based on the results of tests conducted between 9 am and 6 pm on Monday. The state nodal officer reported that four cases were detected in Guntur district, while Nellore district registered three positive cases.

With the latest updates, Guntur district maintained its lead over Kurnool district in terms of number of positive cases. On Monday morning, Kurnool had made way for Guntur as the district with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh.

In the initial weeks of testing, Kurnool had reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. But over the weekend, Guntur began reporting more cases, and on Monday, it surpassed Kurnool as the district with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The state government has put both the districts on top alert mode.

Guntur district leads with 93 cases, followed by Kurnool district with 84 cases, while Nellore district has reported 56 cases so far.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have remained untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic. These are the only ones among AP's 13 districts that are free of coronavirus.

Till Monday, 12 persons have been reported cured and discharged from hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, while seven persons have died of coronavirus till now. Currently, 420 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

