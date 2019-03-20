English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Governor Flags off Metro Rail Service Between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City
The stretch with nine stations, including Ameerpet, would establish the crucial Metro Rail connectivity to the highly congested IT/ITES service areas of Hi-Tec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).
File photo of the newly inaugurated Hyderabad Metro Rail.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The much-awaited metro rail services to Hi-Tec City, the IT hub of Hyderabad, was
inaugurated on Wednesday with Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan flagging off the first service.
The 10-km stretch (Ameerpet to Hi-Tec City) of Metro Rail Corridor-III was launched by the Governor at Ameerpet station.
The stretch with nine stations, including Ameerpet, would establish the crucial Metro Rail connectivity to the highly congested IT/ITES service areas of Hi-Tec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said.
Regular operations will start from 4 pm Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) out of the 72 km long
elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, in November 2017.
Another 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and L B Nagar was launched in September last year.
Among the nine stations (Ameerpet-Hi-Tec City stretch), Taruni-Madhura Nagar station is being developed as a women
managed station and in due course would have shops mostly catering to their needs and that of children.
HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy said the Jubilee Hills checkpost station was a single level one unlike other
stations which are mainly on two levels.
The concourse level was avoided to reduce the already high level of the station due to gradient related problems,he
said.
HMRL officials said trains would initially run on a five km stretch between Jubilee Hills Check Post and Hi-Tec
City station following a traditional railway practice of 'twin single line method,'
In this method the two tracks are treated as two separate single lines and trains are operated in both 'up and
down' direction on each line separately, till the 'reversal' beyond Hi-Tec City station is completed.
The officials said initially the frequency of trains between Ameerpet-Hi-Tec City will be nine to 12 minutes as
against six minutes in other parts of the operational Metro corridors.
Efforts are being made to add additional trains in the stretch to improve frequency and to cater to the huge rush
that is expected, they said.
The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the Hyderabad Metro Rail project across three
corridors.
inaugurated on Wednesday with Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan flagging off the first service.
The 10-km stretch (Ameerpet to Hi-Tec City) of Metro Rail Corridor-III was launched by the Governor at Ameerpet station.
The stretch with nine stations, including Ameerpet, would establish the crucial Metro Rail connectivity to the highly congested IT/ITES service areas of Hi-Tec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said.
Regular operations will start from 4 pm Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) out of the 72 km long
elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, in November 2017.
Another 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and L B Nagar was launched in September last year.
Among the nine stations (Ameerpet-Hi-Tec City stretch), Taruni-Madhura Nagar station is being developed as a women
managed station and in due course would have shops mostly catering to their needs and that of children.
HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy said the Jubilee Hills checkpost station was a single level one unlike other
stations which are mainly on two levels.
The concourse level was avoided to reduce the already high level of the station due to gradient related problems,he
said.
HMRL officials said trains would initially run on a five km stretch between Jubilee Hills Check Post and Hi-Tec
City station following a traditional railway practice of 'twin single line method,'
In this method the two tracks are treated as two separate single lines and trains are operated in both 'up and
down' direction on each line separately, till the 'reversal' beyond Hi-Tec City station is completed.
The officials said initially the frequency of trains between Ameerpet-Hi-Tec City will be nine to 12 minutes as
against six minutes in other parts of the operational Metro corridors.
Efforts are being made to add additional trains in the stretch to improve frequency and to cater to the huge rush
that is expected, they said.
The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the Hyderabad Metro Rail project across three
corridors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Police Inducts Mobile Control Room Bus with Integrated Communication System
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
- PewDiePie Briefly Lost World's Popular Battle for the Most Subscribed Channel on YouTube to T-Series
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Kurt Angle Will Fight this Wrestler in His Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results