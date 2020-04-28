Andhra Pradesh Testing Highest Number of Samples for Coronavirus, Claim Jagan Govt Officials

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government claimed on Tuesday that it is testing the highest number of samples for coronavirus in the country with an average of 1,504 tests per one million population. A total of 80,334 tests have been conducted so far.

According to Health Department officials, the government is also preparing to open virology laboratories in all the districts. The details were made public following a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the day.

An official said the state recorded 82 positive cases in the last 24 hours, adding that all these cases are from containment zones. He said that while the national average in terms of positives cases is 4.13 per cent, in Andhra, it is 1.57 per cent.

The average death rate in the country stands at 3.19 per cent, while it is 2.46 per cent in the state. Laboratories are being set up in districts like Srikakulam, Prakasam, Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.

Another official said the state government’s YSR telemedicine campaign has successful and medicine supply to patients has been being intensified by using the technology.

Meanwhile, the chief minister sought details on the agriculture sector, especially in areas like purchase of maize, paddy, and Bengal gram, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

He also enquired about the issues being faced by orange and banana farmers. Regarding the shortage of shrimps, Reddy asked Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana to monitor the situation.

