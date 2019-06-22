Andhra Pradesh to Appoint Village Volunteers to Ensure 'Timely Delivery' of Govt Services
The notification, released by the state’s Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, ordered that one volunteer be appointed for every 50 households in the state. It also stated that 50% of the quota among volunteers will be reserved for women.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday released an order for appointing village volunteers as part of its ‘Navarathnalu’ (nine assurances) promised by YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy in his party's election manifesto in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
“The government is committed to revamp delivery systems in the state with an aim to improve living standards of the people through the concept of Navrathnalu as the core theme of governance. In order to operationalise Navarathnalu, the government intends to deploy volunteers in rural areas for delivering government services at the doorstep of all eligible households irrespective of caste, creed, religion, gender and political affiliation,” said the department.
The government said the objective of positioning village volunteers is to ensure timely and transparent services and to eliminate corruption at all levels of administration. After identifying the problems faced by those under their jurisdiction, the volunteers will bring them to the notice of the gram panchayat for resolution.
The volunteers should be between 18 to 35 years of age and will be given Rs 5,000 monthly as honorarium.
