Andhra Pradesh to Conduct Common Entrance Tests from Thursday with Covid-19 Guidelines in Place

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said all Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in the state will be conducted from September 10. State Education Minister Adimalapu Suresh officially announced the schedule and said they will conduct the examinations as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union government.

The common entrance tests are scheduled to be held from September 10, starting with the AP ICET that takes place in four sessions on September 10-11. This will be followed by the AP ECET on September 14 and AP EAMCET from September 17-25.

AP PGCET will be held on September 26, AP PGECET from September 28-30, AP Ed.CET and AP LawCET on October 1, and APPECET from October 2-5.

2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 for AP ICET, and 37,167 for AP ECET.

Suresh said keeping students' health in mind, the number of examination slots have been increased to accommodate fewer number of candidates in each slot. All examination centres will be sanitised after completion of each session, and the centre will also house sanitisers, gloves, face masks and thermal scanners to ensure a safe environment.