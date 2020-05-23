Andhra Pradesh to Invest Rs 16,203 Crore to Revamp Hospitals and Set up 10,000 Village Clinics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme to modernise government hospitals in the state and approved the establishment of 10,000 YSR health clinics at the village level at a cost of Rs 16,203 crore.

Reddy said he had earlier realised the Aarogya Sri was being neglected and people were denied chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatment due to lack of funds and that 108 ambulance services were badly hit due to the non-payment of salaries to the staff.

The scheme has now been extended to major cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru besides providing allowance during post surgery period as recommended by the surgeon, pensions to people with chronic diseases and a fleet of 108 ambulance vehicles are ready to take off.

The Aarogya Sri will now cover 2,059 medical ailments.

"Aarogya Sri services have been extended to 130 hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in 17 super-specialty departments for 716 medical procedures. The state has allocated Rs 1,740 crore for the first year towards YSR Aarogyasri," said Reddy.

Besides free treatment, financial assistance of Rs 225 per day or Rs 5,000 per month will be given to the patient during the recovery period.

In addition to this, Rs 10,000 will be given to those undergoing dialysis and suffering from a critical illness, while a pension amount of Rs 5,000 will be given to physically challenged persons. A financial assistance of Rs 5,000 would be given to chronic kidney patients and Rs 3,000 for those with leprosy.

For YSR Telemedicine, people requiring medical assistance need to call a toll-free number and a doctor interacts with the patient and sends the prescription and if required the medicines are home delivered.