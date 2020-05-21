INDIA

1-MIN READ

Andhra Pradesh to Pay Full Salaries to Govt Employees for May

File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting.

  • IANS Amaravati
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to pay full salaries to government employees for the month of May. The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting.

He directed the finance department to pay full salary for May to the government employees.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government had deferred payment of certain percentage of the amount for March and April salaries, said a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Meanwhile, Secretariat Employees' Association president Venkatrami Reddy welcomed the decision of the chief minister. He said payment of 50 per cent salaries for March and April was deferred due to the financial crisis caused by the lockdown.

The government had asked all employees to attend their offices from Thursday. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were arranged for the convenience of employees travelling to the secretariat from Vijayawada.

As several employees are stranded in Hyderabad due to the lockdown, the association demanded the government to arrange special buses to bring them to Amaravati.


