Andhra Pradesh to Provide Rs 5,000 Assistance to Religious Places in the State

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that all mosques, temples and churches in the state would be given Rs 5,000 assistance.

He made this announcement during a video conference with the District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain COVID-19. He thanked the religious leaders for accepting his request to urge the community to offer prayers at homes during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reddy said despite the financial constraints -- loss of Rs 150 crore revenue a day -- due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the government would provide Rs 5,000 to every mosque, covered during Ramadan last year.

On his decision, Principal Secretary to the government for Disaster Management Usha Rani issue the government order to this effect on Tuesday.

The order said that the endowment department, state waqf board and Christian minorities finance corporation will be responsible for the identification and finalisation of beneficiaries and inform the required amount to the disaster management department. The financial will not applicable to who is already receiving the government salary and remuneration.

