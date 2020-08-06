Andhra Pradesh to Reopen Colleges from October 15, Complete Common Entrance tests by Next Month

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to reopen colleges in the state from October 15 and complete all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) by September.

At a review meeting on higher education, Reddy said the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education should go up drastically with the state administration providing fee reimbursement and other incentives.

Giving the nod to fill up the 1,100 vacancies in universities for the posts of assistant professor, he said government colleges should move towards self-sustenance.

The state has been spending Rs 6,000 crore under the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme in revamping old medical colleges.

Reddy has asked officials to start work on a Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam and universities at Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts besides a state-level Tribal University at Araku. He has also given the nod to start Telugu and Sanskrit Academies.

The state government will introduce a new education policy from this academic year according to which the three-year degree course will have a 10-month apprenticeship and those who want to continue further will finish the fourth year where skill development and job orientation courses will be introduced. The four-year course will be called Degree Honours. The fourth-year study would be the option left to the students and the consent whether they will study three or four years should be taken at the time admission.

In four-year professional courses like B.Tech, the 10-month apprenticeship will be compulsory. Students securing 20 credits would be given an Honours Degree.