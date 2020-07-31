Andhra Pradesh to Reopen Schools from September 5, Resume Tourism from August 15

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to reopen schools in the state from September 5 - on the ocassion of Teachers' Day.

Hoping that the Covid-19 situation would improve by then, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to prepare for the reopening of schools, as well as for the launch of the YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day.

Under the YSR Vidhya Kanuka, school students will be provided with a kit including a schoolbag, textbooks, notebooks, cloth for three sets of uniform, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and a belt.

The Chief Minister has also proposed that face masks be included to the kits, and students be taught how to use them.

The state government also plans to resume tourism from August 15 to boost revenue. Kailasagiri in Vishakhapatnam and Bhavani Islands on the Krishna River near Vijayawada will be among the tourism projects to reopen on August 15.

State tourism minister Avanti Srinivas said that in order to overcome the losses to the sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sparsely occupied hostels will be used as quarantine facilities.

“To make tourism possible, the state government, public-private partnership and the Central government are required to step in. We have sought Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre for the same. This would include temple tourism for which plans have been prepared for Tirupati, Simhachalam, Dwaraka and tourism packages to Tirupati, Kanipakam and Sri Kalahasti would be resumed in August first week," the minister said.​

Srinivas also said that a new tourism policy was being drafted and will be released soon.