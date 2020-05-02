Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra Pradesh to Set up Covid-19 Quarantine Centres in Each Village as Cases Continue to Rise

During a review meeting on the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the quarantine centres will work under the ambit of village secretariats.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 2, 2020, 10:43 PM IST

Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo/File)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will set up quarantine facilities in every village with 10 to 15 beds, with a total of one lakh beds in the state.

During a review meeting on the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the quarantine centres will work under the ambit of village secretariats.

Reddy said anganwadis, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and Panchayat Raj departments should collaboratively implement COVID-19 preventive measures across the state.

He asked officials to modify at least 500 RTC buses into mobile vans for the delivery of daily essential goods and equip buses with freezers to store milk, curd, eggs, and fruits. Moreover, doctors, ASHA workers and medicines should be available with the mobile unit.

Reddy instructed officials to issue a pass for only a single person in a house to buy essential goods.

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the further extension of the lockdown, Reddy said containment zones should be identified, asking officials to prepare a procedure to be followed besides issuing Standard Operating Procedure at permitted shops to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distance.

The coronavirus count went up further on Saturday by 62 to 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh as the infection showed no signs of abating. In the last 24 hours, 38 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the total to 441.

The latest Covid-19 bulletin said the toll remained the same at 33.



