Andhra Pradesh to Set up Facilities at Every 50 km to Feed Migrant Workers

Moved by the plight of migrant labourers walking on roads, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to set up afacility for every 50 km to supply food, water and



basic necessities to them.

He also asked officials to chalk out a plan to help these workers get transportation to reach their destination safely without having to walk long distances, an official release said.

"Moved by the scenes on the roads, the CM has ordered officials toset up afacility every 50 km to supply food, water and basic necessities to these groups of people who are walking on the roads," the release said.

Over 22,000 migrant workers have been repatriated to various states like Odisha, Jharkhand and UP and many more trains are scheduled, it said.

The state government has been making timely arrangements to send backthose migrant workers who express a desire to get back to their respective states, it added.

A senior official had earlier said the state government was footing the complete expenditure of the migrant workers up to the last mile and also providing Rs 500 to each person for out-of-pocket expenses.