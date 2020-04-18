Andhra Pradesh to Spend Rs 16,000 Crore to Revamp Hospitals in State

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday said his government will spend Rs 16,000 crore to revamp hospitals in the state under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (then-now) programme.

At a review meeting with health department officials, Reddy sought details on the construction and development work of village clinics, primary health care centres, community health centres, area hospitals, and district-level hospitals under the programme that is a flagship scheme to improve infrastructure in the state.

Reddy asked officials to identify places for the construction of new medical colleges in the state. He ordered officials to call for tenders in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, the officials told Reddy that over 4,000 tests were conducted in labs and through TreuNat machines in a single day and rapid test kits used for screening for the first time were very useful.

With 31 new positive cases in the state, the total number has risen to 603, with 42 discharged from hospitals. The state's death toll is 15.

