Andhra Pradesh to Spend Rs 4,000 Crore to Spruce up Agriculture Infrastructure

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to set up cold storage units in each mandal, to build warehouses equipped with grading and sorting machinery in each Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) and laid out proposals to strengthen the agricultural marketing sector with an infusion of Rs 4,000 crore.

During a review meeting with Agricultural Minister Kannababu and marketing officials, Reddy directed them to set up cold storages at mandal level for the convenience of the farmers to sell their crop.

Reddy asked officials to work on strengthening all the RBK as warehouses equipped with grading and sorting machinery, with a budget of Rs 350 crore. Other necessary instruments like weighing balances, calipers, and lab wears are to be procured with Rs 92.2 crore.

Reddy has asked the officials to develop by September a software via which details of the crops being cultivated by farmers will be informed to RBKs, which will be directed to the central server. "Soon after receiving the information, marketing officials shall intervene and take up the crop purchase ensuring minimum support price was paid to their crops,” he said.

Discussing the sale of crops, Reddy asked officials to ensure that 30% of the sales take place through local markets and Janatha Bazaars and also asked the marketing department to intervene with the remaining 70%.